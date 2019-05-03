The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
Henry M. Chamnes, 72, died May 1, 2019, peacefully at home, surrounded by his family.Henry belonged to Atlantic Lodge No. 2, A.F & A.M., and the Virginia Chapter 22, Order of the Eastern Star, Norfolk. Survivors include his wife, Patricia W. Chamnes; a step-son, Dr. Donald V. Byars, II and wife Kristin; a step-daughter, Katherine Mauro; four grandchildren, Rachel Mauro, Madison Byars, Joselyn Byars and D. Vance Byars, III.The funeral service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, May 4, 2019 at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, Chesapeake. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. The interment will follow in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, Norfolk. Friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.omanfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 3, 2019
