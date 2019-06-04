|
|
Henry M. Scheepers, Jr., 83, of Chesapeake, went to be with the Lord peacefully, in the dignity of his home, Saturday, June 1, 2019.A graveside service will be conducted at 12:00 p.m., Friday, June 7, 2019 in Rosewood Memorial Park, 631 N. Witchduck Road, Virginia Beach.The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Thursday, at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, Chesapeake.Friends are invited to read additional life story, and to sign the online guest book at www.omanfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 4, 2019