The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Scheepers
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry M. Scheepers Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Henry M. Scheepers Jr. Obituary
Henry M. Scheepers, Jr., 83, of Chesapeake, went to be with the Lord peacefully, in the dignity of his home, Saturday, June 1, 2019.A graveside service will be conducted at 12:00 p.m., Friday, June 7, 2019 in Rosewood Memorial Park, 631 N. Witchduck Road, Virginia Beach.The family will receive friends from 4:00 to 6:00 p.m., Thursday, at Oman Funeral Home & Crematory, Chesapeake.Friends are invited to read additional life story, and to sign the online guest book at www.omanfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
Download Now