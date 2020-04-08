The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
601 North Witchduck Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 671-1717
Resources
More Obituaries for Henry Vick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Henry "Ray" Vick


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Henry "Ray" Vick Obituary
Henry "Ray" Vick, 79, passed away on April 6, 2020. He was born in Franklin, NC on March 19, 1941 to the late John Henry Vick Jr. and Gretchen Daniels Vick. He proudly served his country in the 101st Airborne Division of the US Army. Henry retired after 35 years from the International Longshoremen's Association Local #970. He was a member of Discovery Church, Moose Lodge #1198, and the Country Music Association.

Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Michelle Smith; grandsons, Bodie and Maddox Smith; sister, Sarah "Sue" Jackson; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Mae Vick; brother, Joseph "JD" Vick; and sisters, Linda Brown and Christine Harris.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Beth Sholom, and Freda H. Gordon Hospice for all of their dedicated care.

He will be laid to rest at Rosewood Memorial Park with a private family service due to current restrictions. You may offer condolences to the family at www.kellumfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Va Beach Education Foundation, Beach Bags Program, www.vbef.org.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Henry's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Rosewood-Kellum Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -