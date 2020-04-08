|
Henry "Ray" Vick, 79, passed away on April 6, 2020. He was born in Franklin, NC on March 19, 1941 to the late John Henry Vick Jr. and Gretchen Daniels Vick. He proudly served his country in the 101st Airborne Division of the US Army. Henry retired after 35 years from the International Longshoremen's Association Local #970. He was a member of Discovery Church, Moose Lodge #1198, and the Country Music Association.
Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Michelle Smith; grandsons, Bodie and Maddox Smith; sister, Sarah "Sue" Jackson; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, Shirley Mae Vick; brother, Joseph "JD" Vick; and sisters, Linda Brown and Christine Harris.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Our Lady of Perpetual Help, Beth Sholom, and Freda H. Gordon Hospice for all of their dedicated care.
He will be laid to rest at Rosewood Memorial Park with a private family service due to current restrictions. You may offer condolences to the family at www.kellumfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Va Beach Education Foundation, Beach Bags Program, www.vbef.org.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 8, 2020