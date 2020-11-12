Henry William Kiesel, Jr., 68, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away on November 7, 2020.Born in Bridgeton, NJ, he was the son of Henry and Doris Kiesel. He was served honorably in the United States Marine Corps and was a retired musician.Left to cherish his memory are two sons, George J. Kiesel (Robyn) and Albert Kiesel; two daughters, Tara Street and Zondra Kiesel; sister, Sharon Levesque (Norm); eight grandchildren; one niece; and his girlfriend, Karen Robins.A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be offered to the family at: