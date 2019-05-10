Herbert â€œBertâ€ C. Griffin, III, 71, of Larchmont Crescent, passed away May 8, 2019 at home surrounded by his family.A native of Princess Anne County, he was the son of the late Herbert and Celia Griffin. He served in the US Navy from 1967 to 1971 and was a retired electrical engineer.Bert was an accomplished guitar player and published an album â€œYou Canâ€™t Resist.â€ He was a lifelong learner and devoted husband and father.Bert is survived by his wife of 38 years Andrea of Norfolk, their son Clay Griffin, and his sister Sue Kittle and her husband Greg, as well as many dear friends and family. He was predeceased by his brother Edwin Griffin.The family will receive friends in the Norfolk Chapel of H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts. from 4 to 6 P.M. Saturday May 11, 2019. Burial services will be private.The family would like to acknowledge the care and support of Heartland Hospice, the Veterans Administration, his sister-in-law Linda Mowery, and special caretakers Mona Robertson, Iletha Valentine, and Amanda Hill. Additionally, they would like to extend their thanks to Andreaâ€™s neighbors and friends.In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made in Bertâ€™s name to the ALS Association, Gift Processing Center, PO Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037-0022 Published in The Virginian Pilot on May 10, 2019