Herbert C. Horst, 94, passed away on Sunday, July 21, 2019. He was the son of the late William and Minnie Horst. He is predeceased by his brothers, William and Robert Horst and sisters, Ruth Davis and Alice Chestnut.



Herbert is survived by his wife of 72 years Alice Horst; his children David Horst (Janet) of Mountain Lakes, NJ, John Horst (Janet) of Woodbine, MD, Susan Warner (Jack) of Norfolk, VA; eight grandsons Nathan and Jeffrey Warner, Justin, J. Palmer, Stephen, Gilbert, Eric, and Alan Horst; three great grandchildren Edmund and Miranda Horst and Everett Warner; a nephew, Robert Horst of Greenville, SC.



Herbert served in the Army Air Corps as a bombardier/navigator during WWII with the 6th bomb group. His plane was named Flak Alley Sally. Herbert was a retired engineer of Dupont. He was a member of Main Street United Methodist Church in Suffolk and Lynnhaven United Methodist Church in Virginia Beach.



A funeral service will be conducted by Rev. Rich Meiser on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Main Street UMC, Suffolk, VA at 11 A.M. Burial will be at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Cemetery on Monday, July 29, 2019 at 10 A.M. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 24, 2019