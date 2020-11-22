1/
Herbert Dwight Gould
1947 - 2020
Herbert Dwight Gould, 73, passed away on November 18, 2020 at his home after a short illness. He is the son of the late Herbert C. and Glenaris Friemark Gould, and was born on November 3, 1947.

He was a retired USMC Veteran of Vietnam. He is survived by his loving wife Cynthia R. Capps-Gould, son Brian Gould of Sterling, VA, daughter Penny Thompson Everett of Carrollton, VA, grandchildren Samantha Jewel Everett of Fredericksburg, VA and Sophia Rae Jacobellis of Carrollton, VA.

He is also survived by his brother Robert (Patty) of Brownsville, NY, sisters Shelly Greenfield of Brownsville, NY and Tammy Gould of Watertown, NY, and step brother Gary Heath of NY.

There will be a private family inurnment at Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at www.candfservices.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 22, 2020.
