Herbert Eugene Setzer, 88, passed away peacefully on November 20, 2020. Born in Norfolk, VA to the late Pearl and Carl Setzer, Sr., Herbert grew up in a large, loving family. He joined the US Army with his twin, Robert, in 1950 and they spent three years stationed together and serving. He enjoyed bowling with Robert and telling jokes to make people laugh. He built a porch swing and loved to spend time swinging and greeting neighbors. Herbert loved attending Calvary Baptist Church of Norfolk with his sister, June.Herbert was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Setzer; brothers, Robert and Albert Setzer; and sisters, Marie Prentiss and Elizabeth Salmon.Left to cherish his memory: brothers, James "Preston" Setzer and Carl Setzer, Jr. (Lorraine); sister, June Brown (Kenneth); and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.A memorial service will take place at 3 PM on Monday, November 30, 2020, at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Bayside Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Herbert's name to the missions of Calvary Baptist Church of Norfolk, 3301 Thomas St., Norfolk, VA 23513. Condolences may be offered to the family at: