1/2
Herbert Eugene Setzer
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Herbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Herbert Eugene Setzer, 88, passed away peacefully on November 20, 2020. Born in Norfolk, VA to the late Pearl and Carl Setzer, Sr., Herbert grew up in a large, loving family. He joined the US Army with his twin, Robert, in 1950 and they spent three years stationed together and serving. He enjoyed bowling with Robert and telling jokes to make people laugh. He built a porch swing and loved to spend time swinging and greeting neighbors. Herbert loved attending Calvary Baptist Church of Norfolk with his sister, June.

Herbert was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy Setzer; brothers, Robert and Albert Setzer; and sisters, Marie Prentiss and Elizabeth Salmon.

Left to cherish his memory: brothers, James "Preston" Setzer and Carl Setzer, Jr. (Lorraine); sister, June Brown (Kenneth); and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A memorial service will take place at 3 PM on Monday, November 30, 2020, at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Bayside Chapel. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Herbert's name to the missions of Calvary Baptist Church of Norfolk, 3301 Thomas St., Norfolk, VA 23513. Condolences may be offered to the family at:

www.hollomon-brown.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Nov. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
30
Memorial service
03:00 PM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes - Bayside Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Homes - Bayside Chapel
1457 Independence Blvd 
Virginia Beach, VA 23455
(757) 464-6221
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by the family

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved