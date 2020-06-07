Herbert Glenn Gray, 92, passed away peacefully in his home June 4, 2020. Glenn was born on April 23, 1928, in Elizabeth City County, Virginia (now Hampton, Virginia) to Etta Estelle Gray and Hubert Claytor Gray, Sr. He married Dolores Daniel Gray September 22, 1951. Glenn served his country in the United States Army with the 1st Cavalry Division stationed in occupied Japan after World War II. He returned home to work for the Virginian railway and then secured a position with the accounting firm of Waller and Woodhouse. In the mid-1960s he joined the George T. McLean Company as Secretary-Treasurer. Glenn worked closely with Mr. McLean on many projects and was instrumental in the building of Tower Mall. After Mr. McLean's death, Glenn became the CEO of the company and continued to oversee the daily operations of the building materials division and real estate developments. Glenn's support extended to Mr. McLean's daughter, Jean McLean Davis. This commitment often took him to Harrodsburg, Kentucky to oversee the development of her world champion showhorses stable and farm. Glenn loved his work and continued working until forced into semi-retirement due to health issues in 2015. He continued as Vice President of Carova Corporation until his passing.
Glenn and Dot passionately loved the water. They spent many hours fishing and hosting friends on their boat, the GlenDot. With Glenn at the helm, Dot and he won many fishing tournaments often in competition with his dear friends Wayne McLesky (deceased) and his wife Cheryl. In later years, they enjoyed traveling the Intercoastal Waterway to Florida for warm winters.
Glenn enjoyed many days of golfing as a member of the Cedar Point Country Club with his friends, Mack McLean, Henry Lim, Spud Jackson, and Doug Foust (deceased).
Glenn was a kind, strong, and loving man. He endured many years of health issues, but he always had a smile and kind words for everyone. He was loved dearly by his family and friends.
Glenn is survived by his beloved wife of sixty-nine years, Dot and her twin sister, Dohsie Daniel Woo. He was preceded in death by: his parents, Hubert and Etta Gray; his brother, Hubert Claytor Gray, Jr. and sister-in-law Shirley Leah Gray; his brother Wilbur Carlton Gray and sister-in-law Dorothy Hathaway Gray; his sister, Virginia Gray Trent; his sister-in-law, Betty Reid (husband Billy Reid), and Philip Woo. Glenn is survived by nieces and nephews: Sharon Gray (husband Carlton), Robert Gray (wife Jean), Sheryl Reid Brown (husband Stephen), Joy McBride (husband Gary), Philip Woo, William Reid (wife Maria), and their families. Special gratitude is extended to Mary Louise Tinkham (Glenn's close friend and office manager of forty-eight years) and her husband Randy.
The family wishes to recognize Dr. Charles Lisner at the Dedicated Care Center and his staff for their years of committed and exceptional medical care. Thank you to the support staff of Camelot Davida Dialysis Center for their over five years of loving care. The family wishes to acknowledge Glenn's dedicated caregivers. Their compassionate care permitted Glenn to remain in his home surrounded by love. Our thanks to Elizabeth Quiroz, Yadira Andino, Noemi Vazquez, Melissa Sanchez, Leydiann Claudio, Nashaly Arocho Rubert, and Carlos Lara.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at H.D. Oliver Funeral Apts, 2002 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach, VA 23454 on Tuesday June 9. For the safety of all, please wear a mask.
A graveside service will be held at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, 6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd., Norfolk, VA 23502 at 2:00 PM, on Wednesday, June 10. For the safety of all, please wear a mask. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to: the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016; American Heart Association, 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6, Waltham, MA 02451; or First Baptist Church, 401 35th Street, Virginia Beach, VA 23451.
Due to current COVID health concerns, a reception and celebration of Glenn's life will be held at a later time. Online condolences may be made at www.hdoliver.com
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 7, 2020.