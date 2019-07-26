|
|
Herbert Gordon Ward, Sr., 83, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away July 24, 2019.
Born September 4, 1935, in Norfolk, VA, he was the son of the late Herbert and Vera Mizelle Ward. He worked for Birtcherdâ€™s Dairy (Marva Maid) in Norfolk and was a member and Past Master of Corinthian Masonic Lodge No. 266.
Gordon was preceded in death by a sister, Edna Tisdale. Left to cherish his memory: his wife of 29 years, Betty Anne Ward; four daughters, Dianna Riggs (Walter), Suzanne Gardner (Michael), Barbara Housand (Bill), and Ann Housand (Gene); a son, Herbert Gordon Ward, Jr., (Christina); step-children, David Turner (Kathy), Wendy Gard, and Chris Turner (Marina); a sister, Marian Miller; thirteen grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren with one on the way.
The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Lynnhaven Chapel on Sunday, July 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Monday, July 29, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Rosewood Memorial Park. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 26, 2019