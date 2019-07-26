The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Lynnhaven Chapel/Crematory
3600 Virginia Beach Blvd
Virginia Beach, VA 23452
(757) 463-0150
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Lynnhaven Chapel
3600 Va. Beach Blvd.
Va. Beach, VA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Herbert Ward
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herbert Gordon Ward Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Herbert Gordon Ward Sr. Obituary
Herbert Gordon Ward, Sr., 83, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away July 24, 2019.

Born September 4, 1935, in Norfolk, VA, he was the son of the late Herbert and Vera Mizelle Ward. He worked for Birtcherdâ€™s Dairy (Marva Maid) in Norfolk and was a member and Past Master of Corinthian Masonic Lodge No. 266.

Gordon was preceded in death by a sister, Edna Tisdale. Left to cherish his memory: his wife of 29 years, Betty Anne Ward; four daughters, Dianna Riggs (Walter), Suzanne Gardner (Michael), Barbara Housand (Bill), and Ann Housand (Gene); a son, Herbert Gordon Ward, Jr., (Christina); step-children, David Turner (Kathy), Wendy Gard, and Chris Turner (Marina); a sister, Marian Miller; thirteen grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren with one on the way.

The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Lynnhaven Chapel on Sunday, July 28, from 6 to 8 p.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel on Monday, July 29, at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at Rosewood Memorial Park. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Herbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Lynnhaven Chapel/Crematory
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home & Crematory - Lynnhaven Chapel/Crematory
Download Now