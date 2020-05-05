Herbert Hall Troupe
Herbert Hall Troupe, 93, passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Mr. Troupe was born March 9, 1927 to Robert Roy Troupe and Helen Kempfer of Johnstown, PA. He was a graduate of Lewistown High School in 1944 and upon graduating enlisted in the U. S. Navy at the age of seventeen. He served in the North Atlantic in WW II and served 26 years, retiring in 1970. In 1948, while stationed in Portsmouth, England, he met eighteen year old Jean Watton on a blind date. They were married April 2, 1954 and were married sixty-one years until her death in 2015. Master Chief Troupe was the first enlisted man to receive the Kennedy Award in 1968 while serving on the USS John F. Kennedy. After retiring, he taught NJROTC at Lake Taylor High for eighteen years. He was an avid photographer and photographed the football teams for both Lake Taylor and Kempsville High. He was a Mason for over fifty years and a member of the Scottish Rite and of Khedive Temple in Chesapeake, Va. where he was a unit and past Commander and photographer emeritus. Mr. Troupe is preceded in death by his wife Jean and is survived by his four children Michael and (Paddy) Troupe of Chesapeake, Robert and (Wanda) Troupe of Va. Beach, Laurie and (Brad) Ahlemeyer of Chesapeake and Lisa and (David) Glanville of Va. Beach. Also surviving are grandchildren Brian and (Sarah) Tunstill and Bradley and (Emily) Tunstill of Boone, N.C., Cari and (Matt) Sears of Weyers Cave, Va. and Camryn Glanville of Va. Beach as well as great grand-children Rowan, Pierce, Ayla, Bradley, Jr. and Jackson. There will be no visitation or service due to the pandemic. His ashes will be interred at the Albert G. Horton, Jr. Memorial Cemetery in Suffolk, VA. where a military service will be held in the future. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Shriner's Hospital for Children or Disabled American Veterans.


Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 5, 2020.
