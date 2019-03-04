Herbert Julius Ritter, Jr, 71, made the journey to be with the Lord on Friday, March 1, 2019. He was born September 11, 1947 in Portsmouth Naval Hospital. Herb was in the US Army and served in Vietnam. He retired after 31 years from Norfolk Naval Aviation Depot. Herb loved to play golf so after retirement he worked part time at TPC of Virginia Beach and Virginia Beach National Golf Course.He was predeceased by his parents Herbert J Ritter, Jr and Helen Andrey Ritter. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of almost 50 years Barbara Gosney Ritter, his son Tony Ritter (Kimberly), 2 sisters Sharon Smith (Terry) and Eileen Norman and 2 Granddaughters Gabrielle and Alexis Ritter. He will be missed by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 PM Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Smith and Williams Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Colonial Grove Memorial Park. You may offer condolences at www.smithandwilliamskempsville.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 4, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary