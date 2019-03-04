The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith & Williams Funeral Home/Kempsville
4889 Princess Anne Road
Virginia Beach, VA 23462
(757) 490-2727
For more information about
Herbert Ritter
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Herbert Ritter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herbert Julius Ritter Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Herbert Julius Ritter Jr. Obituary
Herbert Julius Ritter, Jr, 71, made the journey to be with the Lord on Friday, March 1, 2019. He was born September 11, 1947 in Portsmouth Naval Hospital. Herb was in the US Army and served in Vietnam. He retired after 31 years from Norfolk Naval Aviation Depot. Herb loved to play golf so after retirement he worked part time at TPC of Virginia Beach and Virginia Beach National Golf Course.He was predeceased by his parents Herbert J Ritter, Jr and Helen Andrey Ritter. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of almost 50 years Barbara Gosney Ritter, his son Tony Ritter (Kimberly), 2 sisters Sharon Smith (Terry) and Eileen Norman and 2 Granddaughters Gabrielle and Alexis Ritter. He will be missed by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.The family will receive friends from 6-8:00 PM Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Smith and Williams Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Colonial Grove Memorial Park. You may offer condolences at www.smithandwilliamskempsville.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Smith & Williams Funeral Home/Kempsville
Download Now