Herbert Katz, 94, longtime resident of Virginia Beach, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020. He was born in Rakishok, Lithuania and immigrated to the United States with his family in 1939. He subsequently served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. He had a long and successful career as a senior financial advisor with UBS and was a member of Temple Israel in Norfolk.
Mr. Katz is survived by his beloved wife, Zipora; his children, David (Karlene) Katz and Aliza (Matt) Melkin; much adored grandchildren, Eleni, Gil, Coby, and Aiden; sisters Irene Janow and Helen Sterling and sister-in-law Judith Katz. He was a wonderful husband and father who enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., May 1, at Forest Lawn Cemetery, Norfolk with Rabbi Michael Panitz of Temple Israel officiating. H. D. Oliver Funeral Apts., Norfolk is handling arrangements. Online condolences may be sent to hdoliver.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 1, 2020.