Herbert L. Deline

Herbert L. Deline Obituary
Herbert Leonard Deline, 100, passed away at home, surrounded by family, February 28, 2020. He has resided for the past 7+ years with his daughter and son-in-law in Virginia Beach, Va.

His activities consisted of membership in the Senior Resource Center where he was spoiled by all his friends with great foods, care and so much love. He made friends wherever he went and was especially close to one neighbor. Working in his wood shop was always one of his greatest passions and he continued to do so until a few weeks before passing.

He chose to donate his body to the Virginia State Anatomical Program.

In accordance with his wishes, there will be no funeral services.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 8, 2020
