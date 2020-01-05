|
|
Herbert Landon Hedrick went home to be with the Lord on January 2, 2020 at the age of 83. Herbert was born in Thomas, WV to the late William and Viola Helmick Hedrick. Besides his parents Herbert was predeceased by his loving wife of 39 years, Eva M. Hedrick.
Left to cherish his memory are his children, Christopher L. Hedrick (Tanya), Donnie Baker (Nancy), Sigrid Dubiel (John), and Barbara Wilson; grandchildren, Jennifer(Paul), April (Steve), Ashley and Caiti; great grandchildren, Ryder, Trent, Ava, Marissa, Olivia, and Sam; sister, Sandra and his two faithful companions, Wyatt and Willow.
A service to celebrate his life will be held at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake, on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 2 pm with Pastor Tracy Gregory officiating, with a reception to follow. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the service and leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 5, 2020