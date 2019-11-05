|
Herbert Lee Briggs passed on to our Lord's care Sunday, November 3, 2019. A native of Suffolk, he was born on December 3, 1927 to the late Joseph Henry and Nina Belle White Briggs. He is predeceased by his wife of 56 years, Jo Ann Canada Briggs; twin brother, Haywood Briggs and a sister, Evelyn Briggs Nelms. A graduate of Suffolk High School, Herbert served in the Army from 1946 - 1948. He is a graduate of Richmond Professional Institute (now Virginia Commonwealth University) where he earned his degree in Commercial art. After working at Fort Lee and several years for WXEX television in Petersburg, Herbert and Jo Ann moved back to Suffolk. He worked in the art department of the Virginian Pilot/ Ledger Star for 30 years before retiring in 1990. Upon the merging of Suffolk with Nansemond County in 1974, Herbert designed the city's new seal. He is also the creator of the Nansemond / Suffolk Rescue Squad seal as well as logos for several companies. Herbert was an active member of Suffolk Christian Church for many years serving on various boards such as the Deacons, earning the title of Deacon Emeritus. He was also a member of the Baraca Class and sang with the Chancel Choir for 50 years. He is survived by daughters and sons-in-law, Sharon B. and Jimmy Fanny and Susan B. and Brian Katrobos; grandchildren and their spouses, Erik Fanny (Beth), Jason Fanny, Ashley Burton (John), Brittany Rannings (Jacob); as well as great granddaughters, Cassidy and Hazel Burton. We will remember his kind, gentle nature and that loving smile. A funeral service will be held Friday, November 8, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Suffolk Christian Church with Rev. Michael D. Halley officiating. Burial with military honors will be private at Holly Lawn Cemetery. Friends may join the family for a time of visitation Thursday night from 7-8 p.m. at Parr Funeral Home & Crematory. Memorial donations may be made to the , 4416 Expressway Dr. Virginia Beach, VA 23452 or to Suffolk Christian Church at 216 N. Main St., Suffolk, VA 23434. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.The family is very grateful to Dr. William Jackson and staff and to all the caring professionals at Obici Hospital.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Nov. 5, 2019