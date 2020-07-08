1/1
Herbert Linwood Carter
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Herbert's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Herbert Linwood Carter, 91, passed away on July 4, 2020. Herbert joins his loving wife of 65 years, Mary. He was preceded in death by his son, Stephen Carter.

Left to honor his memory is his daughter Elaine; daughter-in-law Grayce; son Michael and wife Lorraine; son Christopher; grandchildren Kelley, Samantha, Hunter, Kathryn, Nicole, Spenser, Wyatt and Hayley. Herbert loved to spend time with his family, especially as grandchildren came along.

Herbert retired after 38 years as a civil servant from NAS Oceana after serving in the US Navy. Hebert was also a member of the Kempsville Masonic Lodge for over 50 years.

The family will receive visitors at 10am on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Graham Funeral Home, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake. A service to celebrate his life will be begin at 11am with Pastor Tracy Gregory officiating. A private graveside service will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.

The family would like to thank all the extended family and friends who have expressed their condolences over their loss. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to view the webcast and to leave a condolence to the family.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
9
Visitation
10:00 AM
Graham Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
9
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Graham Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
July 7, 2020
I am so sadden to hear of Uncle Herberts passing. I'll always remember him as a sweet kind man. I know our Momma is Welcoming Him Home in heaven! God Be with you all in this time of sorrow. Remember the Good Times and Smile.
Ruthie Milby
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved