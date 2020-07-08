Herbert Linwood Carter, 91, passed away on July 4, 2020. Herbert joins his loving wife of 65 years, Mary. He was preceded in death by his son, Stephen Carter.
Left to honor his memory is his daughter Elaine; daughter-in-law Grayce; son Michael and wife Lorraine; son Christopher; grandchildren Kelley, Samantha, Hunter, Kathryn, Nicole, Spenser, Wyatt and Hayley. Herbert loved to spend time with his family, especially as grandchildren came along.
Herbert retired after 38 years as a civil servant from NAS Oceana after serving in the US Navy. Hebert was also a member of the Kempsville Masonic Lodge for over 50 years.
The family will receive visitors at 10am on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at Graham Funeral Home, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake. A service to celebrate his life will be begin at 11am with Pastor Tracy Gregory officiating. A private graveside service will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family would like to thank all the extended family and friends who have expressed their condolences over their loss. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com
to view the webcast and to leave a condolence to the family.