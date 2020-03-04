|
|
HERBERT M. RICE, JR., On February 14, 2020, Herbert M. Rice, Jr. passed away in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Born September 23, 1930 in Norfolk, Virginia and known by "Hub" and "Herbie" to family and friends, he graduated from Granby High School, received a Bachelor of Science in Secondary Education from The Norfolk College of William and Mary, and served our country during the years he spent in the United States Coast Guard.
He was predeceased by his father and mother, Herbert M. Rice and Rebecca Shive Rice, his sister Gabrielle R. Jolemore and brother in law Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Kenneth A. Jolemore. Survivors include his niece Nancy J. Karcher (Ed), great-nieces Erin and Bridget Karcher, cousins Frankie Parker, Susan P. Willaford, Diane P. Tarkenton, Carol P. Skarbek, good friend Norma Camel, and other family members and close friends.
For many years, Hub loved living in California. For work, he taught adult education in Los Angeles, but for play, he entertained by playing piano in many LA and West Hollywood piano lounges. We must mention hereâ€¦.Hub played by ear only. He couldn't read or write music, but his gift from God allowed Hub to entertain! His talent brought in many talented locals as well as the likes of Timi Yuro and Miss Toni Fisher.
After his retirement, he moved to Virginia Beach and continued sharing his piano talents as a volunteer at Sentara Nursing Windemere where he was such a favorite of the residents because he was so friendly and he could take requests for 1900's songs as well as today's favorites.
He lived life on his terms, loved to travel and watch old movies, enjoyed a good meal with friends (especially at Beach Pub), and endowed numerous charities with gifts throughout his lifetime. Family and friends were what made Hub exist. He was well loved from Tahiti to Los Angeles to Virginia Beach!
At his request, there will be no service. Instead Hub suggests you donate to our local SPCA or better yet adopt a dog.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 4, 2020