|
|
Better known as 'Mac' or 'Old Guy' passed 10/20/2019. Born 5/18/1936 the baby of 18 children, father Chester F. McDonald and mother Mary L. McDonald. Old Guy was survived by his wife Gladys and two sons James and Steven. The love of his life were his grandchildren Brenden, Meghan, Chris and Ashleigh. Special Olympics was his favorite charity, please send condolences there if moved to do so. In fitting fashion true to his nature of love for all, he donated his body to science. To attend Celebration of Life party, contact Steve at 757-729-8855
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 27, 2019