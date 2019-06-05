Herbert Ray â€œBertâ€ Snelling Jr. 57, of Virginia Beach, was taken from us during the tragic events that occured on May 31st, 2019. He was born in Norfolk, VA on May 18th 1962 and resided in Virginia Beach for most of his life. All of his love will continue with â€œHis Girlâ€ of 38 years Sonja (wife). He is survived by his mother, Veronica â€œRoniâ€ Sharrett, and his father, Herbert Ray Snelling Sr. (wife Gail). His legacy will live on through his children, Melissa â€œMissyâ€ Faye Hart (husband Scott), and his son Herbert Ray â€œBJâ€ Snelling III (wife Sara). He will be forever remembered by his grandchildren, Sverre, Skyler, Brea, Ashlyn, Hunter, Jolene â€œJoJoâ€, Colin and Cayce. He loved to create with his hands beginning with building custom gates at Burningwood Farms, to hanging windows at Greenwich Supply, and then became a Class A contractor establishing his own company, â€œStanding Firm Builders Incâ€. He was known for his custom cabinetry and master carpentry skills which propelled him into building houses in the Virginia Beach area. After closing his company, Bert continued to follow his passion for building where he found his home at Eagle Construction as the warranty manager with great success he was then promoted to project manager.He was a genuinely humble and self-sacrificing man with an infectious laugh, and we will never forget that he not only found humour in every opportunity, he also helped others to find joy in all things. His unforgettable phrases, quotes and song lyrics were always a perfect fit for any and all situations. He served the Lord and others his whole life and most recently as a member of Crosswalk Church in Virginia Beach. His strongest passion was his love for his family and memories they created together to last a lifetime. He leaves behind his legacy of distinct characteristics and values that will live on for generations to come.The family will receive friends on Friday, June 7, 2019 from 6-8:00 PM at Smith & Williams Funeral Home, Kempsville Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 12:00 Noon on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at London Bridge Baptist Church with burial to follow in Rosewood Memorial Park. You may offer condolences at www.smithandwilliamskempsville.com Published in The Virginian Pilot on June 5, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary