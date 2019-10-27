|
|
Herbert Wade "Buddy" Curran, Jr. passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones the afternoon of October 23, 2019.
He was born on September 30, 1939, in the old Princess Anne County to Herbert Wade, Sr. and Dorothy Dunn Curran.
Buddy is preceded in death by his parents, a daughter, Kimberly Curran Manchio and a grandson, Bryan Wade Manchio.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife and best friend of 61 years, Sylvia Webb Curran, daughter Dana Curran Ayers (Ernie), grandchildren Steven Lockett (Erin), Michelle Ayers, Melanie Bonadio (Derek), Wade Manchio, 6 great grandchildren, and his sister Debbie.
He was employed by Welch Pile Driving for 38 years and retired from Mid Eastern Builders after 19 years.
He was a devoted Mason and Shriner, being Worshipful Master of Bayside Lodge #218 in 1983 and Potentate of Khedive Shrine Center in 1997. He was a current and active member of the Khedive Motor Corps and was captain and president of many units and clubs.
At Buddy's request his body has been donated to MedCure for medical research.
A memorial service will be held Sunday, November 10th at 3:00p.m. at the Khedive Shrine Center, 645 Woodlake Drive, Chesapeake, VA 23320.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to Khedive Building Fund and mailed to the Shrine Center.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Oct. 27, 2019