Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
Mt. Hebron Cemetery
Queens, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Herbert Victor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herbert Wallace Theodore Victor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Herbert Wallace Theodore Victor Obituary
Herbert Wallace Theodore Victor, 90, died Thursday, January 2, 2020 surrounded by his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren in Chesapeake, VA.

He was predeceased by his wife of 39 years, Fay (Rubin) Victor; his 3 sisters Judy, Frances, and Ruthy; and his great-granddaughter, Sonia Chaya Rubin. He is survived by his children Susan and Edward Edelson and Lois Victor, his grandchildren Ryan and Wendy Edelson and Shannon and Jason Rubin, and 5 great- grandchildren, Samantha, Jackson, Faye, Gavin, and Evelyn.

A funeral service will be held January 5th at 11 a.m. at Mt. Hebron Cemetery in Queens, New York. A memorial gathering will be held on January 8th at Willow Creek Retirement Living in Chesapeake, VA.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Herbert's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -