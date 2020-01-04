|
|
Herbert Wallace Theodore Victor, 90, died Thursday, January 2, 2020 surrounded by his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren in Chesapeake, VA.
He was predeceased by his wife of 39 years, Fay (Rubin) Victor; his 3 sisters Judy, Frances, and Ruthy; and his great-granddaughter, Sonia Chaya Rubin. He is survived by his children Susan and Edward Edelson and Lois Victor, his grandchildren Ryan and Wendy Edelson and Shannon and Jason Rubin, and 5 great- grandchildren, Samantha, Jackson, Faye, Gavin, and Evelyn.
A funeral service will be held January 5th at 11 a.m. at Mt. Hebron Cemetery in Queens, New York. A memorial gathering will be held on January 8th at Willow Creek Retirement Living in Chesapeake, VA.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 4, 2020