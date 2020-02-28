|
|
Herbert William Jarvis, Sr., 91, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born locally in Norfolk to the late John R. and Edna Broughan Jarvis and was also predeceased by his beloved wife of 70 years, Mary McClure Jarvis.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving daughter, Donna J. Beethoven (Kevin); son, Herbert W. "Bill" Jarvis, Jr.; 8 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10:00am at Fellowship Baptist Church, 419 Glenrock Rd. Norfolk with a funeral ceremony beginning at 10:30am with Pastor Donald O'Dey officiating. The family will receive friends for a continued time of fellowship and luncheon following. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to offer a note of condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 28, 2020