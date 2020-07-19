Herbert Wilson Griffin, 99, of Richmond VA, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 13, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Myrtle Mabrey Griffin; and his parents, John Hudson and Ann Maude Rose Griffin of Windsor, VA; his brothers H. Thorburn Griffin, R. Hudson Griffin, Wallace R. Griffin, Frances G. Griffin, and his sister Thelma Griffin Thorn. He is survived by his daughters Faye G. Knause (Philip) of Henrico, VA and Carol G. Claytor (Robert) of Urbanna, VA; grandchildren William G. Knause (Whitney) of Evergreen, CO, David A. Knause (Kaitlyn) of Charlotte, NC, and Andrew B. Claytor IV (Suzanne) of Richmond, VA and many nieces and nephews. Herbert served in the Coast Guard during World War II. After the War he joined Western Electric which launched his 43-year career with C&P Telephone Company of Virginia. Herbert was a loving husband, father, and grandfather, always willing to lend a hand, take on a project and offer his words of encouragement and support any way he could. On July 4th, he told his family that his greatest pleasures in life were his children and grandchildren. A graveside funeral service will be held at 10:30 am on Saturday, July 18th, at Westhampton Memorial Park, 10000 Patterson Ave, Richmond, VA 23238. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Derbyshire Baptist Church, The Cryer Center of Middlesex County, VA or a charity of your choice
.