Herman Hill
1925 - 2020
Herman Hill, CPO, US Navy Retired, 94, of Hertford, NC, passed away Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Mr. Hill was born in Macon County, GA, on August 18, 1925 and was the son of the late Frank and Alice Eathel Mott Hill. A retired Chief Petty Officer from the United States Navy, he was a veteran of both World War II in which he had served in the Pacific Theatre, and the Vietnam War. For his service to the country and for his valor and courage he received numerous decorations including the Purple Heart. During his years of living in Hertford he enjoyed fellowship in Hertford Baptist Church.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Dennis Hill, and by a brother, Frederick Hill.

Surviving are his wife of 71 years, Joyce Goolsby Hill; a daughter, Bonnie Ann Holtzscheiter and husband, Ron, of Chesapeake, VA; two sons, Gary Hill and wife, Debra, of Norfolk, VA, and Donald Hill and wife, Marie, of Allen, TX; six grandchildren, Robert and James Holtzscheiter, and Christopher, Travis, Megan, and Melissa Hill; and seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Monday at 2:00 p.m. in the Miller & Van Essendelft Funeral Chapel, 1125 Harvey Point Road, Hertford, and will be conducted by the Rev. Don Carter. Burial with military honors will follow in Cedarwood Cemetery. Friends may join the family in the funeral home the hour prior to the services on Monday.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hertford Baptist Church, PO Box 34, Hertford, NC 27944.

Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.millerfhc.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 20, 2020.
