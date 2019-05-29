The Hermanator left Sunday morning to meet up with his hunting buddies in heaven to tell lies about that Buck that got away! Herman loved his family, hunting, fishing and the view from his backyard. He loved sitting on his deck talking with the BEST neighbors for over 50 years. Herman owned Stakes Body Shop and loved working with his son and later with his grandson. He grew up in Norfolk and married the girl up the street, Doris Cavender. They had three FABULOUS children, Scott (Lisa), Pam (PJ), Matt (Shannon) and five grandchildren, Chance, Peighton, Vann, Zion and Ziggy. Siblings include Estelle (deceased), Jackie, Betty, Suzie and Donnie. A CELEBRATION of Life will be held at Calvary Revival Church, 5833 Poplar Hall Dr. Norfolk, Va. 23502 Friday, May 31st at 6pm. Published in The Virginian Pilot from May 29 to May 31, 2019