Herman L. â€œWhiteyâ€ Hunt passed away on March 5, 2019 at his residence at Atlantic Shores retirement community in Virginia Beach. Receiving of friends and family will be held at Thalia Lynn Baptist Church on March 10th at 4:00 p.m. followed by a Memorial Service at 5:00. Whitey will be interred at the Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery in Suffolk, Virginia.) Whitey is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Annette, and his three sons, Robert (Margrett), David (Karen) and Paul (Beth), and daughter, Teresa (Woody Mitchell). He was the most loving grandfather to seven granddaughters and one grandson. He was also blessed with six great grandchildren. Whitey was the second born and last remaining of four siblings. He was born in Greeneville, SC on May 29, 1931 to Reverend Herman Lloyd and Nancy Derosa Hunt, both ordained Church of God pastors. In lieu of flowers, Whitey has requested donations be made to the Thalia Lynn Baptist Church Endowment Fund, 4392 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach, VA 23462. To view the full obituary and to offer online condolences, please visit: www.hollomon-brown.com