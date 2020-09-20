Virginia Beach - H.M. Dudley, 72, passed away peacefully at his home on Thursday, September 17, 2020.H.M. lived a long, happy life on his family farm in Pungo. He is survived by his wife of 27 years, Janet Dudley and sons Ryan and Brandon Dudley. He will also be remembered by his sister Lucy (Bill) Shields, sister-in-law Carolyn (Randy) Tillman, brothers-in-law Charles (Jan) Edmunds, Jim Edmunds, Steve (Anita) Edmunds and Robert Edmunds as well as a large number of cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and fellow farmers.H.M.'s greatest joy after his family was farming. He shared his business with his father and recently had the joy of passing it on to his sons. He will rest easily knowing his sons are keeping the Dudley farming tradition alive after both recently graduating from OId Dominion University. He was the proud recipient of both the "Man of the Year in Agriculture" in 2004 and the "Honor Award for Exceptional Agricultural Operation" in 2007. He donated generously to the Virginia Beach 4-H Livestock Club and was the third generation in his family to donate property to expand Oak Grove Baptist cemetery. When not farming, he loved to travel visiting several national parks in recent years. History was his passion. He also loved great seafood, especially soft-shell crabs.The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Princess Anne Chapel, on Tuesday, September 22, from 6 to 8 p.m. Graveside service will be held at Oak Grove Baptist Church on Wednesday at 1 p.m. with Reverend David Ryu officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to Charity United Methodist Church. Condolences may be offered to the family at: