Herman Neil McHorney, Sr, 91, of Suffolk went to be with the Lord on December 10, 2019. A lifelong native of South Norfolk, he was preceded in death by his wife, June McHorney, and his parents, Raymond and Betty McHorney. Sonny attended Raleigh Heights Baptist Church and was a past member of the Chesapeake School Board, US Army Reserves (retired Lieutenant Colonel), Masonic Lodge AF & AM 339, Khedive Temple, Scottish Rite, Chesapeake Shrine Club, and South Norfolk Ruritan Club. He was retired from Northwestern National Life Insurance.
His life revolved around his family and friends. Left to cherish his memory are his two sons, Herman "Speedy" McHorney and his wife, Brenda of Virginia Beach, and Ray McHorney and his wife, Debbie of Suffolk; two granddaughters, Lauren Kadish and her husband, Chris of Virginia Beach and Jordan Dierstein and her husband, Steve of Virginia Beach; two grandsons, Ian McHorney and his wife, Brooke of Carrollton and Eric McHorney of Denver, Colorado; two great-grandchildren, Connor and Raelynn; two sisters, Ginger Courtney and her husband, Butch of Virginia Beach, Sharon Ellington and her husband, Eddie of Chesapeake, and a host of other family. He is also survived by his very special friend, Joan Bing and the residents at Harmony of Harborview.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, December 14, 2019 from 4 to 6pm at Graham Funeral Home, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake. A graveside service with military honors will be held on Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 2pm at Riverside Memorial Park, Norfolk, with Rev. James Thompson officiating. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence to the family.
