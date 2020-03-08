|
|
Herman Newton Hartley Jr., affectionately known as Herm to his many friends, 85, passed away in his home. He was born February 12, 1935 in Norfolk, VA to the late Herman N. Hartley and Katherine E. Hartley. Left to cherish his memory is his devoted wife Rebecca Hartley, a daughter Deborah Haring and husband Raymond, a son Duane Hartley and wife Stephanie, a son John Fohl and wife Ramona, 5 grandchildren Victoria, Abigail, Natalie, Ethan, and Greg, and 2 great grandchildren Elias and Rowan. He is predeceased by a son Kip Hartley.
Herm graduated from Maury High School in 1953 and went to work for Withers Printing Co. in Norfolk, Virginia. Herm became a FireFighter for the City of Norfolk. He also served as a Staff Sergeant in the Army and Reserve(Flag) He then worked for Naval Air Rework Facility for a period of 32 years working his way up from Electronics Technician, to Foreman, to Production Branch Head, before retiring as a Quality Assurance Division Director.
The family would like to express their sincere gratitude to Compassionate Care Hospice especially Stephanie Wilson, and Tracey Powell. Also, many thanks for the private care of Brittanay McBool. A special thank you to my wonderful neighbors for their assistance during this difficult time.
A private gathering Herm Hartley will be held.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 8, 2020