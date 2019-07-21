|
|
Herman W Smal was born in Holland on March 7th 1927. He and his wife, Hermine immigrated to the United States in December of 1956. He lived in San Diego, California and worked in the restaurant industry. Herman and Hermine moved to Virginia Beach to be close to their youngest daughter and her family. They met and enjoyed new friends from Holland.
Herman W Smal was a husband, a father of five, a grandfather, a great grandfather, and friend. He enjoyed golfing, and was the biggest soccer fan we knew!
May he rest in peace with his life long love Hermine. The family he left behind will miss him dearly.
To leave online condolences to the family please visit www.vacremationsociety.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot from July 21 to July 24, 2019