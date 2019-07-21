Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Herman Smal
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herman W. Smal

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Herman W. Smal Obituary
Herman W Smal was born in Holland on March 7th 1927. He and his wife, Hermine immigrated to the United States in December of 1956. He lived in San Diego, California and worked in the restaurant industry. Herman and Hermine moved to Virginia Beach to be close to their youngest daughter and her family. They met and enjoyed new friends from Holland.

Herman W Smal was a husband, a father of five, a grandfather, a great grandfather, and friend. He enjoyed golfing, and was the biggest soccer fan we knew!

May he rest in peace with his life long love Hermine. The family he left behind will miss him dearly.

To leave online condolences to the family please visit www.vacremationsociety.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot from July 21 to July 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.