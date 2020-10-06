Herman Weisberg died peacefully on Oct. 1 in Atascadero, Calif., where he'd lived for the past



decade.



The son of Nathan and Annie Weisberg, who fled religious persecution in Lithuania, Herman



was born in Norfolk on March 5, 1926. He served in the Navy during WWII, mostly in the Pacific



and notably Battle of Okinawa. Serving his country was among his proudest achievements.



After the war, Herman returned to Norfolk and entered the retail furniture industry. A pioneer



in local television advertising, he produced high-profile commercials for six decades. He's



probably best remembered for those featuring his daughter Joanna.



Friendly and outgoing, Herman always had a joke and a spontaneous song to share. He viewed



every customer as a prospective new friend. He was also a deeply spiritual man, devoted to his



Jewish traditions and large, extended family.



Herman remained in the furniture business until he closed Cost Plus/Futon King Furniture in



Virginia Beach at the age of 85. A lifelong fitness advocate, he did pushups into his 90s.



On retirement, Herman and Faye Meeks Weisberg, nicknamed Kat, his cherished wife of 46



years, moved to the central coast of California.



Herman was preceded in death by Kat, as well as his beloved siblings Sylvia Weisberg



Weissman, Sam Weisberg and Harry Weisberg. He is survived by his sister Rosalee Weisberg



Bain of Palm Beach Gardens, Fla; daughter Joanna Weisberg Wemple and her husband Shayne



Wemple of Atascadero; son Paul Weisberg and his wife Melissa Weisberg of Virginia Beach; son



Louis Weisberg and his husband Robert Wright of Milwaukee; and son Michael Luper of



Parkland, Fla. He also leaves behind four grandchildren: Jacqueline Weisberg and Gabrielle



Weisberg Cabreros of Virginia Beach; Cayden and Skylar Wemple of Atascadero; Rachel Luper



Fleekop of Coral Springs, Fla; Ashly Luper of Portland, Ore.; Samantha (Luper) Lauren of Los



Angeles. In addition, he'll be remembered lovingly by 19 nephews and nieces and their spouses.



A memorial service will be scheduled in the post-COVID future.



In lieu of flowers, please send a donation in Herman's memory to the Southern Poverty Law



Center.



