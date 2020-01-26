The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory - Norfolk
6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd.
Norfolk, VA 23502
(757) 455-2838
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
10:00 AM
Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory - Norfolk
6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd.
Norfolk, VA 23502
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020
11:00 AM
Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory - Norfolk
6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd.
Norfolk, VA 23502
View Map
Interment
Following Services
Woodlawn Memorial Gardens
Resources
More Obituaries for Hermenegilda Santos
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hermenegilda Serrano Santos


1925 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Hermenegilda Serrano Santos Obituary
Hermenegilda Serrano Santos (94) went to be with our heavenly Father on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Hermenegilda was born on April 13, 1925 in the Philippines.

Funeral arrangements courtesy of Woodlawn Funeral Home, 6329 E Virginia Beach Blvd, Norfolk. The family will receive guests on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 10am at Woodlawn Funeral Home, with a funeral service to be held at 11am, and interment to follow within the Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. To leave a memory or share condolences, please visit www.WoodlawnNorfolk.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hermenegilda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Woodlawn Funeral Home and Crematory - Norfolk
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -