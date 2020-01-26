|
|
Hermenegilda Serrano Santos (94) went to be with our heavenly Father on Saturday, January 25, 2020. Hermenegilda was born on April 13, 1925 in the Philippines.
Funeral arrangements courtesy of Woodlawn Funeral Home, 6329 E Virginia Beach Blvd, Norfolk. The family will receive guests on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at 10am at Woodlawn Funeral Home, with a funeral service to be held at 11am, and interment to follow within the Woodlawn Memorial Gardens. To leave a memory or share condolences, please visit www.WoodlawnNorfolk.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Jan. 26, 2020