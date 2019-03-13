The Virginian Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Graham Funeral Home
1112 Kempsville Rd
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 382-7747
Resources
More Obituaries for Herminia Cachero
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Herminia Valdez Cachero

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Herminia Valdez Cachero Obituary
Herminia Valdez Cachero, 86, passed away March 9, 2019. A native of Baguio City, Philippines she was the daughter of Ruperto Valdez and Gloria Galera Valdez. Besides her parents she was predeceased by her loving husband, Felix L. Cachero; and sons, Teddy, Eugene and Joselito.Herminia is a member of St. Stephen, Martyr Roman Catholic Church of Chesapeake and the United Ilocano Association of Tidewater. Left to cherish her memory are her four daughters, Katherine Aquino (Efren), Marietta Jones, Evelyn LaMountain (Alan) and Marie Bautista; sisters, Flordeliza Soriano, Elsie Galuba and Carmelita Pizarro; brothers, Jun Valdez and Peping Valdez; 14 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 14 and Friday, March 15, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake with a prayer service to be held on Friday at 7p.m at the funeral home. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 2 p.m. at St. Stephen, Martyr Roman Catholic Church, 1544 S Battlefield Blvd, Chesapeake, VA with Fr. Brian Rafferty officiating. She will be laid to rest at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Graham Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Graham Funeral Home
Download Now