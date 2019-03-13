Herminia Valdez Cachero, 86, passed away March 9, 2019. A native of Baguio City, Philippines she was the daughter of Ruperto Valdez and Gloria Galera Valdez. Besides her parents she was predeceased by her loving husband, Felix L. Cachero; and sons, Teddy, Eugene and Joselito.Herminia is a member of St. Stephen, Martyr Roman Catholic Church of Chesapeake and the United Ilocano Association of Tidewater. Left to cherish her memory are her four daughters, Katherine Aquino (Efren), Marietta Jones, Evelyn LaMountain (Alan) and Marie Bautista; sisters, Flordeliza Soriano, Elsie Galuba and Carmelita Pizarro; brothers, Jun Valdez and Peping Valdez; 14 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends on Thursday, March 14 and Friday, March 15, 2019 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Graham Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1112 Kempsville Road, Chesapeake with a prayer service to be held on Friday at 7p.m at the funeral home. A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at 2 p.m. at St. Stephen, Martyr Roman Catholic Church, 1544 S Battlefield Blvd, Chesapeake, VA with Fr. Brian Rafferty officiating. She will be laid to rest at Chesapeake Memorial Gardens. Please visit www.grahamfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence to the family. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary