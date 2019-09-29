|
It is with the heaviest of hearts we share that Hernane T. Barberan, 75, of Virginia Beach, VA, devoted husband, adoring father, beloved Lolo, caring brother and uncle, and loyal friend - departed this life peacefully, surrounded by his family on September 26, 2019.
He was born November 18, 1943, in Santa Rosa, Laguna, Philippines to Lamberto Barberan and Adelaida Tolentino Barberan. He proudly served in the United States Navy for 23 years, followed by over 15 years with the US Postal Service. Hernane was a member of the Willis Fentress Mason Lodge, the Greenbrier Mall Walkers, and the 5th Dimension Dance Group (although he didn't dance). Throughout his life, his hard work, good humor, and kindness left an impression on all who knew him.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 47 years, Perpetua Corpuz Barberan; daughter Karen and husband Robert Sario; his son, Eric, and wife Tina Fujiko Barberan, and several siblings including his loving sisters, Corazon Yeoh, and Imelda Ventura who helped to take care of him. His five grandchildren were his pride and joy, and will continue on in his example: Parker Joseph Sario (8), Cruz Koichi Barberan (4), Reston Drew Sario (4), Emi Bay Barberan (3), and Major Hiro Barberan (1). His unfailing devotion to his family will never be forgotten.
Hernane will be dearly missed by so many friends and family members who loved him deeply. Your thoughts and prayers for his soul and for his family are sincerely appreciated.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, October 3rd and Friday, October 4th between 6:00pm and 9:00pm at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, 1485 Kempsville Road and funeral mass will be held on Saturday, October 5th at 12:00pm at St. Matthew Catholic Church, 3314 Sandra Lane. Hernane will be laid to rest with military honors at Woodlawn Memorial Gardens, 6309 East Virginia Beach Boulevard at 1:30pm. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 29, 2019