Loving Funeral Home
3225 Academy Avenue
Portsmouth, VA 23703
(757) 484-3373
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
1:30 PM - 2:30 PM
Loving Funeral Home
3225 Academy Avenue
Portsmouth, VA 23703
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
2:30 PM
Loving Funeral Home
3225 Academy Avenue
Portsmouth, VA 23703
Burial
Following Services
Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens
Hester West Riffe

Hester West Riffe Obituary
On December 24, 2019, Hester Riffe returned home to the mountains after 89 years on this earth. There, she reunites with her parents, eleven brothers and sisters, and her beloved husband Jim.

She leaves behind a legacy of children: Gina Riffe, Trisha Lewis (Roy), Terry Riffe (Debbie), Tim Riffe (Betty Lou), Tom Riffe (Kathy), and Gary Riffe (Garry), as well as ten grandchildren eight great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren, who all lovingly knew her as Nana. She was blessed with many nieces and nephews.

Hester, along with her husband Jim, successfully owned and operated Goldstar Tours until they retired in 1992. Hester was a longtime member of the Church of Christ who enjoyed reading, quilting, gardening and listening to country and gospel music.

Her family would like to thank the staff and residents at Province Place of Maryview and Lake Taylor Transitional Care hospital and Dr. Kevin Wilson for their kindness and professional care during this difficult time.

In lieu of flowers, Hester requested donations to the Potter's Children's Home in Bowling Green, Kentucky or a .

A funeral service conducted by Dr. Robert Guffey Jr will be held 2:30 PM on Sunday, December 29 in Loving Funeral Home, Churchland Chapel with the family receiving friends one hour before the service. Burial in Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens following the service. Online condolences may be offered at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Dec. 27 to Dec. 28, 2019
