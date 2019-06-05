Heyward Grady Kolb, Jr., 82, of Virginia Beach, VA, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday morning, June 2, 2019. Born in Ocala, FL, he was the elder son of the late Heyward and Kathryn Kolb. Grady served his country in the United States Marine Corps and reserves for over 12 years and achieved the rank of Sergeant. After marrying Donna and starting a family, Grady attended Virginia Tech and the University of Virginia, completing his Masterâ€™s Degree in Education in 1971. Grady worked for 25 years as a visiting teacher for Virginia Beach City Public Schools and retired in 1997. He attended Kingâ€™s Grant Baptist Church, Beachlawn Baptist Church, and before its closure, First Colonial Baptist Church, all in Virginia Beach. He was a 50-year member of Masonic Blue Lodge Unity #146 in Front Royal, VA, and a 50-year member of the Grand Chapter Royal Arch Masons - Hiram Royal Arch Chapter No. 45 in Front Royal, VA. Other memberships include: Scottish Rite of Freemasonry, S.J., U.S.A., Richmond, VA, ACCA Shriners, Richmond, VA, Virginia Beach Shrine Club of Khedive Center, and Front Royal Chapter No. 6, Order of Eastern Star in Front Royal, VA. Grady enjoyed amateur radio, maintained an Advanced license for many years, and was a Benefactor for the American Radio Relay League. Left to cherish his memory: his wife, Donna K. Kolb; two daughters, Karen Lynn Poff and husband, Bobby, of Woodstock, VA, and Deborah Jean PÃ©rez-LÃ³pez and husband, Mark, of Wilmington, NC; a brother, William Eugene Kolb and wife, Charlotte, of St. Augustine, FL; and three grandchildren, Jon Daniel Shierling, Brandon Duane Poff and wife, Brennan, and Brooke Lea Poff. The family will receive friends at Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Great Neck Chapel on Saturday, June 8, from 9 to 10 a.m. The funeral service will be held in the funeral home chapel at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Princess Anne Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Liberty Godparent Home, 124 Liberty Mountain Drive, Lynchburg, VA 24502 or at www.godparent.org. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot from June 5 to June 6, 2019