Heywood E. Kipper Jr.
Heywood E. Kipper, Jr., 78, of Virginia Beach, VA, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on October 3, 2020. He was predeceased by his mother, father, and brother.

Left to cherish his memory are his children Shannon Crosby, Heather O'Brien, and Shawn Kipper and his grandchildren. Heywood was retired from Eckard's and A&P Grocery.

A graveside service will be held at Forest Lawn Cemetery on Friday, Oct. 9, at 11 a.m. under the direction of Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home, Kempsville Chapel. Condolences may be offered to the family at www.hollomon-brown.com.

Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
9
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Forest Lawn Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Hollomon-Brown Funeral Home - Kempsville Chapel
1485 Kempsville Rd.
Virginia Beach, VA 23464
(757) 495-7727
