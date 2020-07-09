Hiroko Ozaki Forbes, 77, of Moyock, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 6, 2020.
Born in Japan, she was the daughter of the late Shoyaman and Tami Ozaki. She was also predeceased by husband, Bob Forbes of Charleston, SC and Granddaughter, Laura of Chesapeake, VA.
Survivors include her two daughters, Gretchen Baxley (Robert) and Bobbie Eastwood (Randy); grandchildren, Michael, Bryan, Aaron and Keely; two great-grandsons, Jason and George as well as many other extended family and dear friends.
