1/
Hiroko Ozaki Forbes
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Hiroko's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Hiroko Ozaki Forbes, 77, of Moyock, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 6, 2020.

Born in Japan, she was the daughter of the late Shoyaman and Tami Ozaki. She was also predeceased by husband, Bob Forbes of Charleston, SC and Granddaughter, Laura of Chesapeake, VA.

Survivors include her two daughters, Gretchen Baxley (Robert) and Bobbie Eastwood (Randy); grandchildren, Michael, Bryan, Aaron and Keely; two great-grandsons, Jason and George as well as many other extended family and dear friends.

Friends are invited to share memories and sign the online guestbook at www.omanfh.com.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jul. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved