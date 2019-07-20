Hoen McGuire â€œMacâ€ Edwards, Jr., age 80, a resident of Zuni, died Wednesday, July 17, 2019. Born on January 23, 1939 on the family farm in Southampton County, Mac was the son of the late Hoen McGuire Edwards, Sr. and Jessie Louise Doughtie Edwards.



Mac graduated in 1961 as a proud member of the VPI Cadet Corps. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army and the Virginia Army National Guard; was a member of the Franklin Baptist Church; and had formerly been a member of Tucker Swamp Baptist Church and a member of the Southampton Historical Society. He was a retired farmer who for many years operated Blackwater Farms in Unity.



Mac gave many years of faithful service to the Masonic Order as a member and past master of Courtland Lodge #85, A.F.&A.M. and was a member of Purdie Lodge #170, A.F.&A.M., Windsor. He was a 32nd degree Knight Commander Court of Honour Mason in the Newport News Scottish Rite bodies, and held honorary membership in Smithfield Union Lodge #18, Smithfield, VA., Virginia Lodge #177, Claremont, VA, and Ivor Lodge #291, Ivor, VA.



Mr. Edwards served as District Deputy Grand Master of Masonic District #32 in 1982. He was appointed to the following positions: 1980 Grand Lodge A.F.&A.M. Committee on Work; 1985 Grand Pursuivant of the Grand Lodge of Virginia, and in 1997 Grand Lecturer of the Grand Lodge of Virginia.



He was formerly a Shriner of the Khedive Temple, Norfolk, and was a former member of Mt. Nebo Royal Arch Chapter #20 and Portsmouth Commandery #5. He was appointed Grand Representative to the Grand Lodge of Delaware in 2001.



Mac is survived by a daughter, Audra Louise Gray and her husband, Daniel of Franklin; a son, Joseph McGuire Edwards of Zuni; and grandchildren, Donald Thomas Blythe, III, and Christian Alexander Blythe.



Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Barbara Ann Brantley Edwards; his uncle, Talmage Edwards, and his aunt, Lois Edwards Hann.



A graveside service will be held at 11:00 am Monday, July 22, 2019 at Poplar Spring Cemetery, Franklin with Rev. Dr. Charles Quarles and Rev. Steven Gibson officiating.



Memorial donations may be made to the Franklin Baptist Church, 208 N. High St., Franklin, VA 23851, of Masonic Home of Virginia, 4101 Nine Mile Rd., Richmond, VA 23223-4916. Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 20, 2019