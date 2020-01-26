|
Born in Saylors Crossroads SC on May 15, 1928 passed on September 29, 2019. He is survived by Ann his wife of 68 years and 2 sons Keith and Marshall. Grandchildren August, Hollie and Marshall, Jr. Great grandchildren Vivian, Hollis and Nate.
Graduating Seneca High, Hollis joined the Navy retiring after 30 years in March 1974. From Bainbridge MD these ships and stations followed: USS Simpson, Hobson, Rodman, Henley, Shea, Crossbill, Ellyson, Ticonderoga, Valley Forge, Mosopelea, Rhine River Patrol, Beach Master unit 2, Service Craft Officer Naval Weapons Station Norfolk, Service Craft Tugmaster Charleston SC and Mayport FL.Upon retirement, he pursued his passion as a sports official. Attending the Professionals Umpires training, becoming a founding father of Eastern Virginia Officials Association serving as first Commissioner for 8 years. A career in baseball/softball began in 1951 and continued for 6 decades with High School State Championships in 3 states, 4 ASA National Championships, and 2 USSSA World Championships. Tidewater ASA Hall of Fame inducted him in 1985. He was a NCAA and NAIA umpire for 32 years. Wintering vacations with Ann in Miami, he joined Greater Miami Athletic Conference umpiring in Dade and Monroe Counties. He was a member of the Mariner's Masonic Lodge #2 in Charleston SC and of Thalia Lynn Baptist Church in Virginia Beach Va.
A private family service as held in Cainhoy SC
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Jan. 26 to Jan. 28, 2020