Chesapeake - Homa Hamraz passed peacefully April 8, 2020. Homa was a native of Iran. She was the caring and dedicated wife of Mostafa for 61 years prior to his death. Homa was a loving mother and grandmother. Her happiest times were spent laughing with her family and teasing her children. "Momma Homa" had an infectious laugh that would always bring a smile to those lucky enough to be around her. She was a loyal sister, aunt, cousin, and friend for all who were blessed to know her. Homa was a child at heart and showed kindness to all who crossed her path expecting nothing in return. She enthusiastically and unconditionally loved all her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
Homa was a wonderful cook and found much joy sharing a great meal with friends and family. She would never let a visitor to her home leave without being fed - even if they had just a 6 - course dinner before arriving.
Survivors include a brother, Mahmoud; a daughter, Jaleh and husband Bahman; four sons, Kasra, Kouros and wife Allison, Cyrus and wife Tania, Shahin and wife Tamika; eleven grandchildren, Haleh, Ali, Brandon and wife Amanda, Layla, Courtney, Khiry, Yasmine, Deanna, Arya, Shahriar, and Khashayar; six great grandchildren, Roya, Leela, Maziar, Layla, Koryne, and Nora; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Homa loved abundantly every day of her life and she will be greatly missed. Homa Jan will remain in our hearts forever. She will be remembered most for her gracious spirit, love of life and laughter. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Foodbank of Southeastern Virginia.
The family will not be receiving friends, but those who choose to view and pay their respects may do so at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel Monday, April 13 from 10 A.M. to 4 P.M. A graveside service will be held 1 P.M. Tuesday, April 14, at Meadowbrook Memorial Gardens in Suffolk, VA. We ask that all who attend respect the social distancing guidelines outlined by the CDC. www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 12, 2020