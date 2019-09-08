|
Homer W. Asbury, 90, of the 3200 block of Blackwood Avenue, went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, September 3, 2019 surrounded by his family.
Born in West Virginia, he was the son of the late Robert William and Zella Delilah Asbury. He was predeceased by his beloved wife of 52 years, Ada "Bunnie" Asbury and son-in-law, Mike Strickland.
He served in the U.S. Navy as a Gunners Mate for over 21 years, having received the Bronze Star, National Defense, Good Conduct, Vietnam Service and Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medals. He also retired from the City of Norfolk as a Deputy Sheriff. He was a loving father, grandfather, and great-grandfather. He was a member of the VFW in Ocean View. He also enjoyed gardening and was well known for his heirloom tomatoes.
Survivors include three children, Greg Asbury (Debra), Lois Strickland, and Robert Asbury (Deborah); grandchildren, Linda DeGuzman (Jeff), Christal Kyper, Miranda Bone, Craig Strickland, Nicole Asbury, and Lindsey Asbury (Tom); great-grandchildren, Robbie Flora, Ross Flora, Bree DeGuzman, Kaylee Kyper, Lexi DeGuzman, Kendall Kyper, Mallory Wise, and Hunter DeGuzman, as well as four brothers and two sisters.
A memorial service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Oman Funeral Home, 653 Cedar Road, Chesapeake, VA 23322.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on Sept. 8, 2019