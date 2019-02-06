Ardis â€œHoneyâ€ Morris Emanuelson, 95, passed away February 4, 2019 in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Honey was born October 6, 1923 to Cecil and Eva May Morris in Norfolk, Virginia. She was a graduate of Granby High School in Norfolk.Honey worked for several years as a secretary for the Norfolk and Western Railroad. During WWII, she helped entertain troops locally as a member of the Virginia Belles, a group of young ladies who danced at many gathering sponsored by the U.S.O.Honey married Raymond Emanuelson, Jr. in February of 1949. During their long and happy marriage of almost 62 years, they lived in Norfolk, Falls Church, and Roanoke, Virginia, and Atlanta, Georgia before returning to the Tidewater area and residing in Virginia Beach. Honeyâ€™s life was centered on faith and family, raising four children. She was the youngest of the large Morris family, and helped plan numerous family reunions. Until her early eighties, Honey danced in countless recitals produced by her sister, Eva May Morris. She loved traveling, dancing, boating with her husband on their hand-built boats, bowling, and reading.In addition to being predeceased by her parents, Honey was predeceased by her brothers Cecil Jr., William (Bill), Robert, Samuel, James, and Ernest (Buddy), her sister, Eva May, her eldest daughter, Karen, and an infant grandson, John Luke. Left to cherish her memory are three children, daughters Janet Faulkner and Nancy Hunt of Virginia Beach, and Rev. Fr. Jon Emanuelson of Leland, N.C. Honey will be remembered by eight grandchildren, Jeffrey, David, and Rachel Faulkner, Victoria, Mary, and Elizabeth Emanuelson, Mackenzie and Darby Hunt, one great-granddaughter, Eila Faulkner, and a host of loving nieces and nephews.A visitation will be held from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Thursday, February 7 at Altmeyer Funeral Home, 1801 Baltic Ave, VA Beach. A memorial Mass will be held on Friday, February 8, at 10 a.m. in Star of the Sea Catholic Church, 1404 Pacific Ave, VA Beach, followed by a committal service at Princess Anne Memorial Park in VA Beach. In lieu of flowers, please visit www.tmcfunding.com to make contributions to Alzheimerâ€™s CURE Foundation in Honeyâ€™s honor. Condolences may be left for the family at www.altmeyerfh.com. Published in The Virginian Pilot on Feb. 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary