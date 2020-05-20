Horace Hurdle Wiggins
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Horace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Horace Hurdle Wiggins, 82, died May 19, 2020 at his home. He was predeceased by his parents, Adelaide and Charlie Edward Wiggins and his 9 siblings Robert, Joseph, Tom, Charlie, Jr, Herbert (Pete), and J.B., Ruth White, Clara Page and Catherine Merz. He was also predeceased by his "Goldens", Rusty Missy, and Prissy who have passed over the Rainbow Bridge.

Horace worked as a farmer in his younger years, but most of his life worked as a heavy equipment operator. He loved to garden, and it was his pleasure to share his crops with others. It was also his joy to drive his 1928 model A Ford around Suffolk sporting his big black hat.

Horace is survived by Ruth his bride of 58 years and his golden Trixie and many nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be conducted by Rev. Timothy Rawls on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Holly Lawn, Suffolk, VA 2:30 PM. Memorial donations may be made to Southside Baptist Church Building Fund, 917 Carolina Rd. Suffolk, VA 23434 or to the Suffolk Humane Society, 412 Kings Fork Rd, Suffolk, VA 23434. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Graveside service
Holly Lawn
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved