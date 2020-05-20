Horace Hurdle Wiggins, 82, died May 19, 2020 at his home. He was predeceased by his parents, Adelaide and Charlie Edward Wiggins and his 9 siblings Robert, Joseph, Tom, Charlie, Jr, Herbert (Pete), and J.B., Ruth White, Clara Page and Catherine Merz. He was also predeceased by his "Goldens", Rusty Missy, and Prissy who have passed over the Rainbow Bridge.
Horace worked as a farmer in his younger years, but most of his life worked as a heavy equipment operator. He loved to garden, and it was his pleasure to share his crops with others. It was also his joy to drive his 1928 model A Ford around Suffolk sporting his big black hat.
Horace is survived by Ruth his bride of 58 years and his golden Trixie and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted by Rev. Timothy Rawls on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Holly Lawn, Suffolk, VA 2:30 PM. Memorial donations may be made to Southside Baptist Church Building Fund, 917 Carolina Rd. Suffolk, VA 23434 or to the Suffolk Humane Society, 412 Kings Fork Rd, Suffolk, VA 23434. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com.
Horace worked as a farmer in his younger years, but most of his life worked as a heavy equipment operator. He loved to garden, and it was his pleasure to share his crops with others. It was also his joy to drive his 1928 model A Ford around Suffolk sporting his big black hat.
Horace is survived by Ruth his bride of 58 years and his golden Trixie and many nieces and nephews.
A graveside service will be conducted by Rev. Timothy Rawls on Friday, May 22, 2020 at Holly Lawn, Suffolk, VA 2:30 PM. Memorial donations may be made to Southside Baptist Church Building Fund, 917 Carolina Rd. Suffolk, VA 23434 or to the Suffolk Humane Society, 412 Kings Fork Rd, Suffolk, VA 23434. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 20, 2020.