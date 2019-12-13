The Virginian-Pilot Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
653 Cedar Road
Chesapeake, VA 23322
(757) 547-5184
Viewing
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Great Bridge United Methodist Church
Funeral service
Monday, Dec. 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Great Bridge United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Horace Wise
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Horace Larry Wise Esq.


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Horace Larry Wise Esq. Obituary
Horace Larry Wise, Esq., 85, of Chesapeake, Virginia, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019, in Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Born in Manteo, NC, June 22, 1934, he was the son of the late Horace L. Wise and Frances Grant Wise. He was also predeceased by his first wife, Betty; his son, Brant L. Wise and his brother, Donald G. Wise. Larry was a 1953 graduate of Churchland High School, a 1957 graduate of the Virginia Military Institute and a 1961 graduate of The Marshall-Wythe School of Law at William & Mary Law School. In 1963, Mr. Wise proudly opened the first law office in Chesapeake, Virginia.

Survivors include his wife, Barbara P. Cornell-Wise; his son, Edward Wise (Anne); a daughter-in-law, Maria Powell Wise; step-son, William Stone (Terrilee); grandchildren, Justin Wise (Whitney), Dewey Weber Wise, and Winborne Wise; step-grandchildren, Curtis Brewer (Amber), Samantha Kearnes (Mike); his sister, Sandra Hanna (Ira); a sister-in-law, Kim Wise, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.

The funeral service will be conducted at 10:30a.m., Monday, December 16, 2019, at Great Bridge United Methodist Church. The casket will be open one hour prior to the service at the church. A reception will follow the service at the church. The interment will be private in New Hollywood Cemetery, Elizabeth City, NC.

Friends are invited to sign the online guest book at www.omanfh.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot from Dec. 13 to Dec. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Horace's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Oman Funeral Home & Crematory - Great Bridge Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -