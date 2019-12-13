|
Horace Larry Wise, Esq., 85, of Chesapeake, Virginia, passed away Tuesday, December 10, 2019, in Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
Born in Manteo, NC, June 22, 1934, he was the son of the late Horace L. Wise and Frances Grant Wise. He was also predeceased by his first wife, Betty; his son, Brant L. Wise and his brother, Donald G. Wise. Larry was a 1953 graduate of Churchland High School, a 1957 graduate of the Virginia Military Institute and a 1961 graduate of The Marshall-Wythe School of Law at William & Mary Law School. In 1963, Mr. Wise proudly opened the first law office in Chesapeake, Virginia.
Survivors include his wife, Barbara P. Cornell-Wise; his son, Edward Wise (Anne); a daughter-in-law, Maria Powell Wise; step-son, William Stone (Terrilee); grandchildren, Justin Wise (Whitney), Dewey Weber Wise, and Winborne Wise; step-grandchildren, Curtis Brewer (Amber), Samantha Kearnes (Mike); his sister, Sandra Hanna (Ira); a sister-in-law, Kim Wise, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
The funeral service will be conducted at 10:30a.m., Monday, December 16, 2019, at Great Bridge United Methodist Church. The casket will be open one hour prior to the service at the church. A reception will follow the service at the church. The interment will be private in New Hollywood Cemetery, Elizabeth City, NC.
