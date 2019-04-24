Franklin â€" Horace Wesley Blythe, 72, passed away April 22, 2019. A life-long resident of Southampton County, he was a son of the late Stafford Emmett Blythe and Myrtle Lee Overby Blythe and was also pre-deceased by a sister Brenda Hand and a brother Burt Blythe. Horace was a retired auger operator for Dominion Energy and was a site attendant for Southampton County Public Works for the Courtland Dump on Meherrin Road. He always enjoyed the fellowship of those that came by. Horace was a member of Hunterdale Ruritan Club, honorary member of Hunterdale Volunteer Fire Dept., and a member of the Bill Davis Breakfast Group. He was also a member of Harvest Christian Fellowship.Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 48 years Barbara Capps Blythe; a daughter Staci Blythe Bradley (Rob); a son Wes Blythe (Stephanie); a sister Juanita B. Sydnor (Ernie); and five grandchildren Caroline, Arianna, Drew, Mary-Rian, and Cooper.Pops loved his grandchildren. He enjoyed taking them to Sedley Park, watching their ball games, dance recitals, and lawnmower races in the front yard. He loved his dog, Charlie, who rode everywhere with him in the truck to make the daily rounds.A Funeral Service will be held at 2 PM Thursday, April 25, 2019, in Wright Funeral Home with Pastor Randy Wright officiating. Burial will follow in the Blythe Family Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 PM Wednesday in the funeral home and suggests that memorial donations be made to the Harvest Christian Fellowship, 27002 Smiths Ferry Road, Franklin, VA 23851. www.wrightfuneralhome.org Published in The Virginian Pilot on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary