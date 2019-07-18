|
Horton Eugene Gafford, CMD, USCG Ret., age 89, passed away on July 16, 2019. He is survived by his devoted wife Ruth Gafford and many other relatives. He suggested memorial contributions to the Shriners Crippled Children's Hospital
A funeral service with Military Honors and Masonic Rites will be held at 2 pm Friday at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Mausoleum Chapel. The family will receive friends in the chapel 30 min. prior to the service.Loving Funeral Home is handling the arrangements and additional information may be found at www.LovingFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Virginian Pilot on July 18, 2019