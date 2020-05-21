Horton "Hoyt" Wray March of Suffolk, Virginia passed away on Sunday, May 17, 2020. He was born to Norman and Ann Horton March on June 17, 1973 and grew up in Chesapeake, Virginia. Hoyt is survived by his two sons, Lincoln Wray (14) and Johnny Baker (12), and their mother Nicole Kiger, his father Rev. Dr. Norman March, his sister Ann Firman, his Uncle Mills, Aunt Paige, cousins Hunter, David Frank, Sarah, and Paul, and countless more family, friends and loved ones. He is predeceased by his mother, Ann Horton March, his Uncle Billy March, and grandmothers Annie Belle C. Gerrey and Margaret C. March. He graduated high school from Nansemond-Suffolk Academy and received his Bachelor's Degree and Master's Degree in Horticulture from Virginia Tech. Hoyt's passion for horticulture started in high school and only increased through his life. That passion culminated in being the proud owner of Ann Horton's Nursery in Suffolk, founded in 2016 and named after his mother whom he loved and adored. Spending days with his hands in soil, cutting, propagating and growing plants, and talking with customers about plants was the absolute only thing he wanted to do each and every day. In addition to his love of plants, he had a lifelong love of music and playing the drums in bands, too many to name. He was an avid skateboarder who convinced his parents to build him a small half pipe in their backyard in the 80s and then went on to win best trick for his half pipe invert in 1999 in Blacksburg, Virginia. Hoyt had an incredibly generous heart and kind spirit. He was thoughtful and frequently gave gifts to family, friends, and strangers. He also gifted his time to anyone who needed a hand. He was so proud to be the father of his two sons and his most cherished time was planning and taking them on their yearly summer road trip adventure seeing new parts of the country. He will be deeply missed by his sons, family, and all who knew him. Visitation is scheduled for 9 - 10:30 a.m. Friday May 22 at Holy Neck Church in Suffolk, Virginia followed by the funeral service at 11 a.m. Phase I Pandemic rules will be followed. Memorial contributions for Hoyt's son's college fund can be made at www.Virginia529.com using Gift ID: OCRQI5L for Lincoln and K0DRNQI for Johnny. Parr Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family. Condolences may be registered online at www.parrfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on May 21, 2020.