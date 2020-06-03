How Wai Womack, 87, passed away in Norfolk, VA on May 31, 2020. Besides an abundant flower and vegetable garden, How leaves behind her loving husband of 51 years, Orzo Lee Womack and a brother-in-law, Paul "David" Womack.
The family will receive friends on Friday, June 5, 2020 from 4-6 p.m. at Woodlawn Funeral Home, 6329 E. Virginia Beach Blvd, Norfolk. A service to celebrate her life will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 12 noon. She will be laid to rest in Woodlawn Memorial Gardens following the service. Please visit her webpage at www.woodlawnnorfolk.com to leave a condolence to the family.
Published in The Virginian-Pilot on Jun. 3, 2020.